Lazio, tomorrow decisive in deal for SPAL forward Paloschi: the situation
21 January at 15:20SPAL forward Alberto Paloschi may join Lazio this month, as the two parties look to meet tomorrow, according to a report from Italian media outlet LaLazioSiamoNoi.it via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Ferrara based club until 2021, is an idea of the Biancocelesti, who are looking to add more attacking options this month in order to continue their fight for a top four finish and their dreams of the league title.
Lazio’s management will meet with the player’s entourage tomorrow, the report highlights, in order to discuss the details of the deal. The Roman club are looking to sign Paloschi on a loan deal with a buy option attached, making it a lower risk deal.
Paloschi has made 12 appearances across all competitions for a total of 691 minutes so far this season. In that time he has scored one goal and provided three assists.
Apollo Heyes
