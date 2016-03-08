Lazio, too many injuries in the team: Lotito calls an exorcist to Formello
23 February at 18:00Lazio is going through a difficult period of the season. The Biancocelesti have suffered many injuries in the past weeks and have also been eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla.
With the rest over the weekend, due to the postponement of Lazio-Udinese, Inzaghi's team will return to the field in the Coppa Italia against AC Milan on Tuesday and then on Saturday night in the derby against Roma. For this reason, Lotito has chosen to rely on "higher powers" ahead of the important matchups.
According to what was reported by Il Messaggero, the day after the defeat against Sevilla, president Claudio Lotito invited a priest to Formello to purify the fields and locker rooms with holy water before the afternoon training session.
This sort of 'exorcism' would have been used to drive away the negative episodes that have happened to Lazio in this period and it is the fourth time this has happened during Lotito's presidency.
