Lazio, too many injuries in the team: Lotito calls an exorcist to Formello

23 February at 18:00
Lazio is going through a difficult period of the season. The Biancocelesti have suffered many injuries in the past weeks and have also been eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla.

With the rest over the weekend, due to the postponement of Lazio-Udinese, Inzaghi's team will return to the field in the Coppa Italia against AC Milan on Tuesday and then on Saturday night in the derby against Roma. For this reason, Lotito has chosen to rely on "higher powers" ahead of the important matchups.

According to what was reported by Il Messaggero, the day after the defeat against Sevilla, president Claudio Lotito invited a priest to Formello to purify the fields and locker rooms with holy water before the afternoon training session.

This sort of 'exorcism' would have been used to drive away the negative episodes that have happened to Lazio in this period and it is the fourth time this has happened during Lotito's presidency.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.