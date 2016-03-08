Lazio, Turkish media shocked at Durmisi Europa League exclusion

04 September at 09:45
In Turkey they are surprised to hear that Lazio defender Riza Durmisi is absent from the Biancocelesti’s player list submitted to UEFA for their upcoming Europa League campaign. The 25-year-old Danish defender was first the target of Besiktas and then Fernerbahce, both of whom tried to sign the player up until the closure of the transfer market, but in the end Durmisi remained in Rome. For the Italian media his exclusion was no surprise after a disappointing campaign last year, but the Turkish media are shocked that the player was excluded but not sold.

