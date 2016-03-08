Lazio, two key defenders will miss AC Milan clash

12 April at 15:45
According to the latest reports from Sky Italia, two Lazio defenders will miss the important encounter with AC Milan tomorrow, which could be decisive for the Champions League race.
 
Marusic and Radu didn't participate in today's training session with the rest of the group, and thus they will be left out of Inzaghi's squad. The two have been very important for the Biancocelesti this season, so it's certainly not good news for the team.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.