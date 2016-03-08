Lazio, two key defenders will miss AC Milan clash

Marusic and Radu didn't participate in today's training session with the rest of the group, and thus they will be left out of Inzaghi's squad. The two have been very important for the Biancocelesti this season, so it's certainly not good news for the team.

According to the latest reports from Sky Italia, two Lazio defenders will miss the important encounter with AC Milan tomorrow, which could be decisive for the Champions League race.