Lazio, UEFA open investigation into Marusic for racist behaviour
22 February at 17:40As revealed by Sky Italia's Alessandro Alciato on Twitter, UEFA have opened an investigation into alleged racist behaviour by Lazio's fullback, Adam Marusic.
It's believed that this is linked with Lazio's exit of the Europa League against Sevilla on Wednesday, as Marusic was sent off during the game. However, as of now, no details are known about the situation.
Uefa: inchiesta aperta su Marusic (Lazio) per comportamento razzista@SkySport— Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) 22 februari 2019
