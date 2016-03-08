Lazio, UEFA open investigation into Marusic for racist behaviour

22 February at 17:40
As revealed by Sky Italia's Alessandro Alciato on Twitter, UEFA have opened an investigation into alleged racist behaviour by Lazio's fullback, Adam Marusic. 
 
It's believed that this is linked with Lazio's exit of the Europa League against Sevilla on Wednesday, as Marusic was sent off during the game. However, as of now, no details are known about the situation. 

