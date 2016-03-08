Lazio Ultra's say they are 'ready for terrorism' after bomb attack



After the bomb scare at the headquarters of the Irreducible, leading group of the Curva Nord della Lazio, the group have issued a response to the culprits. The bomb exploded in the night between Sunday and Monday in front of the Ultras headquarters in Via Amulio, in the Tuscolano area of Rome.





"If they want to go back to the terrorism of the '70s, to that climate, we are ready. In fact, I can't wait and certainly don't hold back", said, AdnKronos of Fabrizio Piscitelli, the Diabolik of the Irriducibili.



"We are used to worse, never fear, for heaven's sake; it is those who put the bomb that has shown fear. It is a cowardly act, done at night: they could have hurt those who sleep around, in the street. They know where we are, they know where I live and they know that beyond that gate there is an association that takes care of the social, where politics is not done. We go to the stadium, end. Then, of course, we are fascists, the last fascists of Rome, and we deny nothing ".



