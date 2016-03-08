Lazio ultras flyer in Curva Nord forbids women in first ten rows
19 August at 12:15Lazio were defeated 2-1 by Napoli last night at the Stadio Olimpico, after a goal from Ciro Immobile was cancelled out by Milik and Lorenzo Insigne scored the winner. Lazio were unlucky to come away with nothing but before the game, discussion revolved around something else entirely.
In Lazio’s Curva Nord, home of the die-hard Lazio fans, ultras and Irriducibili, a flyer was left on the seats, which read:
“The Curva Nord, for us, is a sacred place. An environment with an unwritten code to be respected. The first rows, as always, we experience them as if they were a trenched line. We do not admit women, wives or girlfriends, so, if this is the case, we invite you to position yourself from row 10 onwards. Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to the carefree and romantic day at Villa Borghese, go to other areas.”
The letter was signed by ‘Direttivo Diabolik Pluto’ – one of the leaders of Lazio’s Irriducibili.
