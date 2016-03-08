Match facts



1. Lazio have won five of their last six Serie A meetings against Empoli, conceding just one goal in the process (0-1 defeat in November 2015).

2. After having won seven of their first 11 league games this season (L4), Lazio have won only three of the following 11 matches (D5 L3).

3. Empoli have gained the fewest points in away Serie A games this season, picking up four points (D4 L6).

In just under an hour, Lazio will host Empoli to kick off the 23rd round of Serie A. The home side will be looking to grab an important win, which would see them move to fourth place, although they could lose it once again throughout the weekend. Down below is everything you need to know, as well as live coverage from the game.