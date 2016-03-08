Lazio vs. Juventus: Match facts

Match Facts



1. Juventus have won and kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine encounters in Serie A against Lazio in the top-flight; the only exception being a 2-1 for the Biancocelesti in October 2017 in Turin.

2. Juventus and Lazio have scored the joint-most goals from corners in Serie A this season (six for both, alongside Atalanta).

3. Lazio have scored just one goal in their last nine games against Juventus at the Olimpico in Serie A (D1 L8), at least six goals fewer than they have netted against any other team they have faced at least five times in the same period in the competition.

4. Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has made 75 touches per 90 minutes on average in Serie A this season, his best tally in a season: in his first campaign with Juventus he made 67 per 90 and in his first with Palermo he managed just 49 per 90 minutes.

5. The last matchday in which Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi didn’t feature in Serie A was the 4 October 2015 (127 appearances in a row since): in that time, 46% of the players with at least one appearance in the current Serie A campaign were yet to debut in the competition

Lazio are gearing up to host Juventus at the Olimpico later this evening, looking to get themselves closer to the top four after failing to win in their last two games. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, will look to extend their lead at the top of the standings.