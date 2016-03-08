Lazio vs. Juventus: probable line-ups
07 December at 14:45Later this evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico, and after yesterday's result between Inter and Roma, there will be an important three points at stake for both sides. Down below are the probable line-ups of both sides.
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, S.Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.
