Lazio vs. Juventus: probable line-ups

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, S.Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Later this evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico, and after yesterday's result between Inter and Roma, there will be an important three points at stake for both sides. Down below are the probable line-ups of both sides.