Lazio vs. Juventus: probable line-ups

07 December at 14:45
Later this evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico, and after yesterday's result between Inter and Roma, there will be an important three points at stake for both sides. Down below are the probable line-ups of both sides.
 
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, S.Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.
 
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.
 

