Lazio vs. Juventus: Probable lineups
27 January at 15:40This evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico to conclude this weekend of Serie A action. For the Biancocelesti, it will be an important game to close the gap with the teams above, while the Bianconeri will look to extend their lead at the top.
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Radu, Wallace; Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Emre Can, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Douglas Costa.
Go to comments