Lazio vs. Juventus: Probable lineups

LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Radu, Wallace; Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile. JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Emre Can, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Douglas Costa.

This evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico to conclude this weekend of Serie A action. For the Biancocelesti, it will be an important game to close the gap with the teams above, while the Bianconeri will look to extend their lead at the top.