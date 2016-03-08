Lazio vs Torino: Match preview, prediction and expected line-ups

Lazio hosts Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 10 of the 2019/20 Serie A.Looking at the previous ten matches between the two sides, the Biancocelesti have won on five occasions, the Granata have won on two occasions, and there have been three draws. In the period from January of 2015 to May of 2019, the Aquile scored 18 goals, conceded 12 times, and have managed just three clean sheets against the Toro. In more recent times, Lazio drew the first leg 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico and lost 3-1 in Turin in the return leg last year.In regards to form in the Serie A this campaign, Simone Inzaghi’s team sits in sixth with a record of 4W-3D-2L (15 points), while Walter Mazzari’s side sits in tenth with a record of 3W-4D-2L (11 points). The last round of calcio saw the Biancocelesti defeat Fiorentina 2-1 and the Granata draw Cagliari 1-1.