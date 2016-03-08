Lazio vs. Udinese: Will the home side close in on top four?

17 April at 13:00
Tonight at 19:00 Italy time, Lazio will take on Udinese at the Olimpico after the initial time and date for the game was rescheduled back in February.

The Biancocelesti are currently sitting in 8th place with 49 points, six points behind AC Milan in fourth. Therefore, Inzaghi's men will be looking to pounce on the opportunity to get closer to the Champions League zone. However, even with a win, they will still have a lot to do as they would only advance one position, to 7th.

After losing against Milan last time out, this game will be decisive for their season. Out of the current top five teams, Lazio certainly have the easier schedule, but it may be too late already. Take a look at the widget below to see all the stats and facts about the game.

