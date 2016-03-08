Lazio want AC Milan’s Fabio Borini
08 July at 20:35The latest reports are suggesting that AC Milan’s former Liverpool and Sunderland star Fabio Borini could be on his way to Lazio.
Igli Tare has been a long-time fan of the player and was reportedly close to a deal for the player 12 months ago.
The main stumbling block for Lazio is the player’s wage, as he currently earns €2.5m a year at the San Siro.
