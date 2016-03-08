Lazio want Salzburg’s Valon Berisha
25 June at 19:45After Valon Berisha’s move to Sampdoria looks to have failed, with the player reportedly not interested in a move, La Repubblica are claiming that Lazio are now the favourites to sign the Kosovan.
The Salzburg midfielder, who Lazio fans will remember after their embarrassing collapse against the Austrian side in the Europa League quarter-final, was close to a €7m switch to the Genoa-based side, yet didn’t agree personal terms.
Now, it appears as though Lazio have the player’s interest, with the suggestion being that he has cut off contact with all other clubs in the hope of a move to Rome.
