Lazio want to sign Liverpool youngster Adekanye on a 5 year deal

Lazio want to build a team for the future in the upcoming transfer window in the summer. Next to Pedro Neto, the rising star of Portuguese football, Tare, would like to sign Bobby Adekanye. The Liverpool striker is very fond of him, Tare is trying to convince him. He wants him to sign a five-year contract (after his contract with the Merseyside club expires in June). With Liverpool there seems to be no chances of a contract renewal, he plays in the reserve team and it will difficult to break into the first team.

For this reason Tare is trying to force his hand, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport. The players representatives would like an agreement for three years. It is possible that there is a meeting point on a four-year contract of about €500k per season. The player's entourage hopes to receive important bonus figures, all yet to be discussed. But Adekanye will not stay at Liverpool, and Lazio hope to sign him to join up with Pedro Neto.