According to English newspaper the Express, Liverpool and Chelsea are both hoping to land Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey before the end of the transfer window.As Sergej Milinković-Savić is one of the hottest names in this transfer window, Lazio were fetching for a replacement for the Serbian midfielder and Ramsey was one on their shortlist.Now with the 23-year-old still in the Roman outfit and the Biancocelesti already securing the services of World Cup runner up Milan Badelj, Ramsey is no more a priority for Lazio.Despite scoring 11 goals and 12 assists last season, the Welsh midfielder does not seem vital in the plans of Arsenal's new boss Unai Emrey.Maurizio Sarri seems in the hunt for new midfielders to implement his 4-3-3 formation for the Blues, while Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a central players with attacking attributes to replace the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.