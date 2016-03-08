Lazio, Wesley Moraes agent confirms deal has been stalled
25 July at 18:45Wesley Moraes to Lazio has been a transfer that Laziale have been waiting for over a month now to be completed; with the deal largely hinging on Lazio’s ability to sell Felipe Caicedo and free up a non-EU spot in their roster.
TheLaziali.com got in touch with Moraes’ agent, Paulo Nemhy, ahead of the potential move, here is what the agent said:
“The deal is in "waiting period", awaiting a definitive position of Lazio (Igli).
Wesley is on the market and other proposals come to Brugge. I can say that I still have the possibility of closing with Lazio, in today I am not so sure.”
