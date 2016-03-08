Lazio win at San Siro 3 time in a season for the first time ever

Lazio has won in Milan 3 times in a season for the first time ever, as reported by Messaggero,





The capital team have travelled and won to the San Siro three times this season, January 31st, in the Italian Cup against Inter, then again on March 31st in the league against the Nerazzurri, and most recently in the Copa Italia to reach the final





The Lazio coach’s future has been much discussed in recent weeks as his team has suffered a downturn in form team with fourth place now looking further and further away.





However, after the semi-final, the president joined the team and praised the coach and group personally. There are still no final plans for next year, but Champions League qualification is still the aim.



