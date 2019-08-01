Leao pays emotional tribute to Lille:'They accepted me when things got tough'

01 August at 16:35
New AC Milan signing Rafael Leao has paid tribute to his former club Lille on the completion of his move to the rossoneri.

In an Instagram post, Leao paid an emotional tribute to the Ligue 1 side and said:  "It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to this great club, which welcomed me with open arms while I was in a difficult situation.



They gave me the opportunity to show my talent for football, supported me wherever I went.I will keep this club in my heart. I thank all the members of the club and the fans who have supported me from the beginning.

"I hope that amazed the world when you return to the Champions League, as we did last season in the league. Thanks is not enough."
 

