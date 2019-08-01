Leao pays emotional tribute to Lille:'They accepted me when things got tough'
In an Instagram post, Leao paid an emotional tribute to the Ligue 1 side and said: "It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to this great club, which welcomed me with open arms while I was in a difficult situation.
C’est avec une grande tristesse que je dis au revoir à ce grand club qui m’a accueillie à bras ouverts alors que j’étais dans une situation difficile. Où ils m'ont donné l'occasion de montrer mon football. Je vous soutiendrai où que vous soyez, car je porterai ce club dans mon cœur. Remercier tout le monde au club et les supporters qui m'ont soutenu depuis le début J'espère que vous allez surprendre le monde lors de ce retour en Champions League, comme nous l'avions fait au championnat la saison dernière Merci pas assez
They gave me the opportunity to show my talent for football, supported me wherever I went.I will keep this club in my heart. I thank all the members of the club and the fans who have supported me from the beginning.
"I hope that amazed the world when you return to the Champions League, as we did last season in the league. Thanks is not enough."
