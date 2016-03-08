Leao-Rebic vs Verona: Ibra's 'students' want to show they learned a lesson
02 February at 11:00AC Milan are in an emergency. And not only because of the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In fact, against Verona, Pioli will also have to deal without Kjaer, Krunic and Bennacer. But the biggest void is certainly the one left by the Swedish attacker. To fill that void, Pioli is ready to field an attacking partnership of Leao-Rebic later today.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), Leao is perhaps the player who has benefited most from the arrival of Ibrahimovic and he will now have to adapt to a new partner - Rebic - who has been in great form in the past couple of matches. The Portuguese starlet will have to be more concrete next to a player who is not a target man. He has so far scored only two goals for the Rossoneri this season.
Rebic, however, scored three, all entering from the bench. Now the Croatian will have the chance to demonstrate that he can be fundamental even from the beginning. He made his debut against Verona in the first leg and now he is another player, ready to show his worth at the San Siro.
