Lecce boss sends warning to Roma

Lecce boss Fabio Liverani, who spent time in his career playing for Lazio, has sent a warning to Roma ahead of their clash tomorrow afternoon:'​We are facing an international-level team and must be able to soak up the pressure when they push forward. Our job is to make them run backwards. We need humility, sacrifice and focus.'​Roma are a side who want to control the game and then strike in the final third. They beat Sassuolo comfortably, while they were beaten by Atalanta on the counter-attack.'​Having seen a few of their games, it seems to me they tend to struggle when attacked with a high press. They are very strong in one-on-one situations, though.'