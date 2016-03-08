Lecce boss sends warning to Roma
28 September at 14:00Lecce boss Fabio Liverani, who spent time in his career playing for Lazio, has sent a warning to Roma ahead of their clash tomorrow afternoon:
'We are facing an international-level team and must be able to soak up the pressure when they push forward. Our job is to make them run backwards. We need humility, sacrifice and focus.
'Roma are a side who want to control the game and then strike in the final third. They beat Sassuolo comfortably, while they were beaten by Atalanta on the counter-attack.
'Having seen a few of their games, it seems to me they tend to struggle when attacked with a high press. They are very strong in one-on-one situations, though.'
