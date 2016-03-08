Newly promoted side Lecce will face league leaders Juventus on the match day nine in the Italian Serie A at the Via del Mare on Saturday.The home side will come in the match as underdogs as they are currently placed on the 17th position with seven points, just one point clear of 18th placed SPAL.In their previous match, Lecce registered an impressive 2-2 draw against league giants AC Milan.On the other hand, defending champions Juve will start the game as firm favourites as they are the only unbeaten team in the league and are top of the table with 22 points out of the possible 24.The Turin-based club are coming in the match after securing a 2-1 win in the midweek UEFA Champions League Group D tie against Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.You can catch all the live action of the match on this page with our widget.