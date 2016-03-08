Lecce-Juventus: Predicted line-ups
25 October at 15:00Lecce host Juventus tomorrow afternoon as the newly promoted side look to improve upon their inconsistent start to the 2019/20 Serie A campaign. The hosts sit in 16th place in the table, just a point above the likes of Sassuolo and Spal, the latter of whom sit in the relegation zone.
Juventus, meanwhile, are looking like favourites to once again win the Scudetto; remaining the only unbeaten side in the league with seven wins and one draw from their first eight games.
Juventus are without a whole host of players heading into the match; Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Marko Pjaca, Mattia Perin and Giorgio Chiellini all set to miss the tie through injury. Meanwhile, Lecce have nearly a full bill of health and will look to use this to their advantage and potentially exploit any tiredness amongst the Bianconeri starting line-up.
The predicted line-ups are as follows:
Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Meccariello, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Mancosu; Farias, Babacar
Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo
