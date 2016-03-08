Lecce move for departing Milan defender Abate ahead of Serie A return

08 June at 13:45
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport today, departing AC Milan defender Ignazio Abate has been identified as Lecce as a potential signing as the club prepare for they return to Serie A.

Lecce join Verona and Brescia in promotion and are looking to strengthen their side ahead of the new season. Abate has been singled out as a strong candidate to sign; with both plenty of Serie A experience and the talent to be a valuable asset. 

