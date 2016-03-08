Lecce president hails Aurelio de Laurentiis as 'pride of southern football'
21 September at 12:30Saverio Sticchi Damiani, the president of Lecce, has spoken to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno about Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, praising the owner.
"De Laurentiis? I often meet him at the meetings in the football league. He is the pride of southern football in Italy. Believe me it is not easy to do football in the South. He did extraordinary things, he is innovative, he has great merits."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments