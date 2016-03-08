English second division side Leeds United have announced the surprising appointment of former Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa.The 62-year-old Bielsa last managed Lille in the Ligue 1 last season, but his mission at the club was a failure as he was sacked as the club's boss around five months into the job as Lille got relegated from the French first division.Leeds confirmed the appointment of Bielsa this morning and confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal at the club.On his appointment, Bielsa said: “It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career, however I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.“I am excited for the challenge ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Victor, Andrea and Angus, as we work hard to achieve great things at this football club.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)