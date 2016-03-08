Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
05 July at 11:45
As you surely know, there has been a lot of news in the past few weeks about the possible interest of the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) in buying Leeds United or to acquire club’s shares. QSI is a subsidiary of the state-owned wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority that in 2011 acquired PSG.
I have written about this possible deal too, one month ago, here on Globetrotter.
I’ve had the chance to speak, exclusively, with James Mooney, Head of Media and Communications at Leeds United about this possible deal and the news published in the media all around the world.
Is there any truth about the negotiations between Qatar Sports Investment and Leeds United?
“Not at all," Mooney answered, "Nasser is a close personal friend of Andrea Radrizzani. They worked together on BeIN Sports and they remain friends with business interests."
Nasser is Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, businessman born in 1973 and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSi), the man who has transformed PSG into the leading French club and one of the most powerful powers in the European football. He and Andrea Radrizzani, the Italian president of Leeds United, have cooperated in the media sector and have maintained a good friendship, as explained by James Mooney.
Only rumors?
“There have been no discussions regarding Leeds United Football Club. Pure rumour."
I register the denial, knowing that many times, in the football and business world, denials can hide confirmations. What’s sure is that this is not the last episode of a series that will last even longer. And I will be there, to update you, as the Globetrotter should do.
Emanuele Giulianelli
Emanuele Giulianelli, @EmaGiulianelli
