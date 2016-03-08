Lega have a plan to 'save' Serie A amidst the Coronavirus pandemic: the scenarios
15 March at 11:30The Coronavirus pandemic has forced Italian football to stop but there is no intention of giving up. The goal of the authorities is to conclude the Serie A season and it is in everyone's will to complete it.
As reported by Gazetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the minimum goal is to award the Scudetto for the season. The objective is to succeed with the right joints and with an enormous organizational effort to be able to assign the title and not to resign to a frozen ranking.
Among the solutions proposed to the Lega there is also that of the playoffs and playouts, an interesting option not to be taken off the table but which at this moment only seems to be an 'extrema ratio' in the event that it will not be possible to recover all the matches.
A solution of this type would require an in-depth study of the formula, given that there are many stakeholders involved, from those fighting for the Scudetto to those wanting a place in the Champions League or those fighting for survival in Serie A itself.
The most concrete hypothesis is that of going forward by resuming the league from where it left off but to do so would require several important conditions, first of all, the postponement of the European championship. In the event that the leaders of European football reach this conclusion, there would be time to concentrate the last piece of Serie A in less than two months.
Authorities have already started thinking about the first dates. The league would resume on Saturday, May 2nd and would end on June 28th. By playing three midweek rounds, it would be possible to reach a natural conclusion of the championship and there would also be room for the Champions League and the Europa League which could perhaps end with matches on a neutral field.
On the other hand, there would not be the possibility to conclude the Coppa Italia in this period and the competition would be moved to the beginning of next season. There are therefore possible solutions but everyone's will is to wait for UEFA's decisions. At the moment, the postponement of the European championship is seen as the only condition to be able to complete what has already started.
