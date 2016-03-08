Lega Serie A: 'We will do everything in our power to fight racist incidents'
25 April at 13:00After the shameful and continuous racist chants at Kessie and Bakayoko yesterday during the match between Lazio and AC Milan, which the referee Mazzoleni seemingly did not hear, the Lega Serie A issued a statement on the matter.
"The Lega Serie A firmly condemns the racist incidents that occurred in these last days: sport must exalt respect, inclusion and being together in harmony, values that are the basis of the social initiatives that have always been promoted by Lega Serie A," the statement said.
"It is not acceptable to hear verbal attacks of intolerance in our stadiums and as done in the past, for example with the changes made to the Sporting Justice code thanks to the work of the Lega Serie A and FIGC, we will do everything in our power to counter such events and we also hope for the maximum cooperation from law enforcement agencies to identify and punish those responsible who with their actions obscure the image of our world," it added.
