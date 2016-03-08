Legend Altafini reveals why AC Milan should sell Donnarumma to PSG

Former AC Milan legend Jose Altafini spoke to QS about the current situation at the club as well as the transfer market strategies of the Rossoneri management.



"The team is not yet in place as an organic but everything depends on what will happen in the last few weeks. The management is trying to sell several players. I don't mind the team in general," he said.



"Maybe at a strategic level, I would have sold Donnarumma to PSG and tried to reinforce either the midfield or the attack with a great signing. A striker? No, maybe a support player for Piatek. He is not a footballer who resembles me a lot but I like him and think can still score many goals," Altafini added.