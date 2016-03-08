Legrottaglie: "Ibrahimovic told me 'Jesus doesn't make you win, but I do'"

03 January at 17:45
In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport (via MilanLive.it), the former AC Milan defender Nicola Legrottaglie was asked about the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has signed a six-month contract with the club. As you would expect, he had an interesting anecdote.
 
“In those years I had converted to the Catholic religion. One day, Zlatan told me 'Nicola, remember that Jesus doesn't make you win trophies, but I do'. Even today it brings a smile to my face, but all of this makes it clear what type Ibra is," he stated.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.