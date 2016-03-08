Legrottaglie: "Ibrahimovic told me 'Jesus doesn't make you win, but I do'"

“In those years I had converted to the Catholic religion. One day, Zlatan told me 'Nicola, remember that Jesus doesn't make you win trophies, but I do'. Even today it brings a smile to my face, but all of this makes it clear what type Ibra is," he stated.

In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport ( via MilanLive.it ), the former AC Milan defender Nicola Legrottaglie was asked about the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has signed a six-month contract with the club. As you would expect, he had an interesting anecdote.