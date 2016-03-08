Leicester accept United’s world-record bid for Maguire: report

English Premier League club Leicester City have accepted league rivals Manchester United’s world-record bid for star defender Harry Maguire, as per Sky Sports.



The Red Devils have been linked with the England international all summer as they look to bolster their defensive line ahead of the next season.



However, the deal did not go through as Leicester refused United’s offer to reduce their valuation for the 26-year-old and in the process rejected number of bids for their star player as well and with only six days left in the transfer window, it was feared that the deal might not be completed in time.



But with Eric Bailey getting injury in the pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, United clearly became desperate and ended up meeting Leicester’s valuation of €87 million which will make Maguire the most expensive defender in the world.



Before him, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk was the most expensive defender in the world of football as he cost the reigning European champions nearly €82 million 18 months ago.

