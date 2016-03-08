Leicester City look like they are preparing for life after Harry Maguire, which is very good news for Manchester United.

The talk is that the Red Devils are having to back off Jerome Boateng, who rejected Jose Mourinho in a recent call.

With the Old Trafford side still looking to bolster its back line, Maguire’s name is an obvious one, having starred for the Foxes last season and England in the summer as the Three Lions reached the World Cup semi-finals.

And it looks like Leicester themselves are preparing to replace the 25-year-old - who is rumoured to be priced at a staggering €72.2 million.

The Times claim that the midlands side want Caglar Soyuncu - long targeted by Arsenal - of Freiburg, as well as Dinamo Zagreb’s Filip Benkovic. They will cost a combined €35m, but it appears that Coach Claude Puel isn’t just preparing for life after Maguire, he wants to beef up his squad as well.

United are under pressure to sign players after Jose Mourinho recently lamented the lack of additions made to the squad in the summer, also claiming that he wasn’t able to land any of the players he had specifically earmarked.