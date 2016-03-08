Leicester City v Liverpool live: Reds bring Henderson in for Keita

Premier League giants Liverpool will travel to the King Power Stadium to look to pick up their fourth win in just as many games in the Premier League this season.



While the Reds are still at the top of the Premier League, Leicester have won two out of the three games that they have played. Their previous outing was a 2-1 win over Southampton, whereas Liverpool had picked up a 1-0 win over Brighton at Anfield last week.



Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Gray, Ghezzal.



Subs: Evans, Iheanacho, Ward, Amartey, Okazaki, Iborra, Fuchs.



Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.



Subs: Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Matip.