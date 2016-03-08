Leicester make offer to AC Milan and Arsenal target

11 July at 16:55
Premier League side Leicester City have reportedly made an offer for AC Milan and Arsenal target Dennis Praet.

The Belgian has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the Serie A because of his performances for Sampdoria over the last two seasons. He has been heavily linked with moves to both Arsenal and AC Milan.

While Valencia have been in advanced talks with Samp for the midfielder, Secolo XIX claim that Leicester have made an offer in the region of 20 million euros for the player.

The offer has been made in the last few hours and the offer of 20 million euros plus bonuses has been sent to Massimo Ferrero, who feels that the money the Foxes are offering is too low for Samp.

Ferrero asks for 25 million euros and Praet is looking for a new challenge. It is now believed that AC Milan has backed out of the deal.

 

