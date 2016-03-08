Leicester target Sturaro's agent: Juventus have no intention of selling
14 June at 17:10Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is a target for Leicester City and his agent has now responded what will convince the Turin club to sell in the summer transfer window.
“I’ve never been in contact with Genoa, at least for now. Juventus have let me know that they have no intention of selling Stefano. A high-enough figure is needed to sign him,” Sturaro’s agent told Soccernews24.it
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments