Leicester: the talent of the English national team signs a new contract

Left-back Ben Chilwell renewed his contract with Leicester until 2024.



Chilwell was born in Milton Keynes. He is a product of the Leicester City academy and won their Academy Player of the Year award at the end of the 2014–15 season. After featuring for the club in pre-season under new manager Claudio Ranieri, Chilwell was given the number 30 shirt ahead of the 2015–16 season. He made his professional debut on 27 October 2015 in the club's League Cup match against Hull City.



On 26 December 2016, in the 2016–17 season, he made his Premier League debut in a 0–2 home defeat to Everton. Chilwell received praise for his performance. He made 19 total appearances across the campaign, including two in the UEFA Champions League, and scored his first career goal on 18 May 2017 in a 6–1 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.



Upon taking to the pitch in the match at the King Power Stadium he became the first England player to debut at his club ground since Paul Scholes at Old Trafford in 1997. Chilwell made his first start recently, on 12 October in a 0–0 draw away to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League A.





Emanuele Giulianelli