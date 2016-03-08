Leicester, West Ham and Newcastle set for bidding war for Juventus midfielder
23 June at 21:30A Premier League auction is set to take place for Juventus’ 25-year-old midfielder, Stefano Sturaro. West Ham, Leicester and Newcastle are all rumoured to be interested in the player.
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Newcastle tabled the first offer for Sturaro, of around €13m, whilst Leicester are also thought to have made a similar bid. Juventus value the player at €20m and, with all their high profile transfer targets, will be looking to get every penny they can for him.
The other team reportedly interested in Stefano Sturaro is West Ham United; with the East London club shopping plenty in Italy. The Hammers are on the verge of completing a deal for Lazio’s Brazilian winger, Felipe Anderson, and also look tempted by the prospect of brining in Lazio’s Jordan Lukaku; who is also a target for Leicester City.
It appears as though a bidding war for Sturaro’s services is set to begin and Juventus will be hoping that it will be a profitable summer.
