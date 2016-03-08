Leipzig in strong pressing for Salzburg phenomenon, Juventus and Napoli...
08 December at 17:1516 goals and six assists in 14 league matches, 8 goals in 5 matches of the Champions League and 4 goals in two matches in the Austrian Cup. A total of 28 goals in 21 games. Incredible numbers from Erling Haaland, the protagonist of an extraordinary start to the season with Red Bull Salzburg.
The Norwegian striker's performances have attracted a lot of interested across Europe and it seems that Salzburg's sister club Leipzig are the strongest contenders for the player's signature, as reported by Sky Sport in Italy.
The German club would be a welcome solution for Haaland, who sees the eventual transfer to the Bundesliga as an intermediate stage of his career. The ideal solution before possibly signing for a top club. Moreover, the negotiations would be facilitated by the fact that both clubs have the same ownership in Red Bull.
There is interest in Italy as well for the talented attacker. Juventus and Napoli appreciate the player, as well as the top clubs in the Premier League. The player, however, is convinced that in such clubs he would have fewer opportunities to play and show off. This is why he is considering the possibility of Leipzig.
