Leipzig retire from race for Calhanoglu?

17 January at 16:50
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been linked, in the past week, with various Bundesliga clubs: including RB Leipzig. Leipzig reportedly put an offer of over €20m on the table but, as collected by CalcioMercato.com, Milan are divided over whether or not they want to sell the Turkish winger. 

Ralf Rignick, coach of Leipzig, said the following about Calhanoglu: "We already knew his price, so it is absolutely impossible for us to make a financial move from this point of view"

This suggests that Leipzig are pulling out of the race to sign Calhanoglu, as it is not considered financially viable for the Bundesliga outfit.

