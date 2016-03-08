Leo Duarte arrives for Milan medical: 'I'm very happy to be here'

Flamengo defender Leo Duarte has arrived for his medical ahead of a move to AC Milan this summer.



After having all but closed the deal for Rafael Leao of Lille, Duarte looks set to be the next one in line. He will cost around 11 million euros and the rossoneri beat competition from Roma to seal the deal in the end.



Duarte landed at Milan Malpensa in the afternoon and will carry out the first part of the medical visits as early as today. Tomorrow, the second part of the physical tests will be done and he will sign a new contract with Milan, ready to embrace his new central defender.



Meanwhile, the player has also released the first statements: "I am very happy to be here ".