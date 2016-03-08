Leonardo able to convince Lotito to loan SMS?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo is preparing a last-ditch offer to Claudio Lotitio for Sergej Milinković-Savić; a €40 million loan with a €80 million option to buy next summer. Gazzetta highlights this offer as "the right offer”, as Lotitio is tempted to sell.



The Serbian has been one of the hottest prospects in Serie A this transfer window with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus also interested in the player.



Despite a disappointing World Cup, the 23-year-old remaind a huge target for a number of clubs this summer.



However, president Lotito said before that the player is worth more than €100 million which pushed away Europe's most elite clubs.



Milinković-Savić scored 12 goals and managed three assists last season in Serie A and has led his team to the quarter-final of the Europa League.



Milan have already bought Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara and Tiémoué Bakayoko since Leonardo came to the club.

