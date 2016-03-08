AC Milan’s director of technical area Leonardo spoke to Dazn after the Rossoneri’s 3-2 defeat against Napoli: “We knew it was a hard game – Leonardo said. We did some positive things, were went two goals up and we looked in control of the game.”“The game changed when they scored the 2-1 and everything changed. It was the key moment of the game for me but I want to remain positive and think that there are some very positive aspects in this game. Despite the defeat I think we did well.”“I don’t want to make up excuses but this was our first game, it was a long wait. We had to rush at the end of the transfer window and many players have just joined the team.”“We have lot of work to do and we need to do it quickly because we will face Roma in a week. We can improve in many aspects, I want to remain positive.”