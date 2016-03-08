Leonardo and Maldini slam Milan behaviour after Kessie-Bakayoko incident
16 April at 17:45The controversy around Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko is not showing any sign of calming down. The Ivorian and French midfielders came under heavy fire after AC Milan's 1-0 win over Lazio when the duo paraded Francesco Acerbi's shirt, given to the Rossoneri as a gesture of peace after full-time brawls, around the Curva Sud like a war trophy.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, AC Milan management Paolo Maldini and Leonardo visited Milanello this morning to lecture the squad about professionalism and maturity. The reports suggest that the duo have informed the squad that incidents like these are completely unprofessional and should not be tolerated in a club such as Milan.
Milan are also cracking down on their squad's use of social media, punishing players who are deemed to have used it incorrectly on inappropriately.
