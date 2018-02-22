Leonardo Bonucci: "Balotelli has matured"

New captain of the Italian national side- Leonardo Bonucci has revealed that Mario Balotelli has now matured.



In a press-conference that Bonucci recently gave ahead of Italy's upcoming international friendly against Saudi Arabia, the Milan man said that Balotelli has matured. The defender said: "Balotelli? Balotelli I've found to be changed compared to how he was in the past, He's mature."



Bonucci also addressed his captaincy and burdens that come with it. He said: "Being the captain of the National team is a burden. But it is a burden that I carry with joy and with honor, It is the dream of many children. "

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)