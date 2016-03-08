Riconquistato ció che avevamo raggiunto sul campo. — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) July 20, 2018

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has reacted to the decision of CAS to overturn the rossoneri's Europa League ban for next season.Bonucci has been linked with a move away Milan this summer but the overturning of the European ban comes as good news to rossoneri fans. And Bonucci took to Twitter to react to the news.

The post read: "We have regained what we achieved"



