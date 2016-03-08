Leonardo 'can't promise' Mbappe renewal

10 July at 12:10
The future of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is still hanging in the balance, with former Milan sporting director Leonardo speaking to Le Parisien about the Real Madrid target's future:

"​Mbappè? I do not make promises without the certainty that I will respect them. He is very important for the club, it is not an open question. He has returned to training with a super positive attitude, with a smile. People love him very much, it's important to have a player like him in the team. It's not necessary to renew his contract, I never make promises for two reasons : the first is that I don't decide everything, the second is that I can't make promises that I may not respect."

