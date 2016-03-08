Leonardo confirms AC Milan's Bonucci's wants Juventus return
26 July at 17:10AC Milan confirmed their former player and Brazilian Leonardo has returned to the San Siro and has been taken as position director of the technical area in the place of Massimiliano Mirabelli, who was shown at the exit door.
Gonzalo Higuain as a part of the deal. AC Milan are in partnership with Juventus to allow Leonardo Bonucci rejoin the Turin club. Leonardo says Leonardo Bonucci's situation can help AC Milan to meet Juventus
"I did not meet them," Leonardo said .
"We are very close to the Financial Fair play, we will try to make a wise and moderate market. We have to see if we can do it or not, it starts from a very quiet mind, "
