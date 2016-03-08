Leonardo confirms Carlos Bacca and Andre Silva could leave AC Milan

The general manager of AC Milan, Leonardo has confirmed Carlos Bacca and Andre Silva could leave San Siro in the summer transfer.



“We have a great relationship with Bacca. We’re trying to solve things in a positive atmosphere, he knows the situation and he has his needs, we’ll see if we can resolve things. He could also stay,” he said.



“As for André Silva, there are many situations we’ve tried to understand. We need to understand everyone’s intentions and in some cases it’s difficult, we’re trying to build. It’s possible that he’ll leave, but we need to see where and how.”

